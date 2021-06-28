SOCCER: Treaty United 0-1 Galway United (Airtricity League Report & Reaction)

print

Galway United continued their winning run on Friday night (25th June) in Markets Field as Padraic Cunningham’s header gave them victory over Treaty United.

The goal on 47 minutes finally gave the Tribesmen the advantage in a cagey affair that saw scoring chances at a premium.

It was Galway’s third consecutive victory and the result puts them in fourth place on 22 points – level with UCD and Treaty United who occupy 2nd and 3rd.

Here’s Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins with his match report.

Afterwards, Jonathan caught up with the match winner Padraic Cunningham.

And finally, Jonathan chatted to Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United are away to UCD this Friday (2nd July). Kick-off at the UCD Bowl is 7.45pm.