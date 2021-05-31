SOCCER: Shelbourne 4-0 Galway United – Match Report plus Reaction from John Caulfield

print

Galway United have announced a partnership with Galway Simon Community for their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash with Athlone Town on Friday week. (June 11th)

Proceeds will be split 50:50 for the game at Eamonn Deacy Park as the Tribesmen try to get their campaign back on track following this weekend’s 4-0 loss to Shelbourne. (May 28th).

That result leaves Galway down in 7th place after 10 games, 11 points behind their Dublin rivals.

Manager John Caulfield gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins afterwards; but first, Jonathan has this match report.

Kick-off between Galway United and Athlone Town on Friday 11th June is 7.45pm at Eamonn Deacy Park.