SOCCER Reaction: John Caulfield – post Longford Town vs Galway United

Galway United’s manager is impressed with his squad’s efforts again as they maintained their unbeaten pre-season run.

Second half goals from Francely Lomboto and Ruairí Keating secured a 2-1 victory away to Longford Town on Saturday.

It was their third outing before season opener on March 26th and the Tribesmen will take on Bohemians in their final friendly this Friday night.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins, John Caufield says the priority at the moment is getting competitive games into his team.