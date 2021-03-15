SOCCER Reaction: John Caulfield – post Galway United 1-2 Bohemians

print

Galway United concluded their pre-season schedule with a 2-1 loss to Bohemians at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday.

David Hurley set up Mikey Place in the last minute from an indirect free-kick but goals from Liam Burt and Thomas Oluwa inside two minutes entering the final quarter was enough for the visitors.

The Tribesmen finish their four-match build up with two wins, one draw and one defeat ahead of hosting Shelbourne in the Airtricity League First Division on Friday week.

Afterwards, manager John Caufield gave his reaction to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Galway United begin their SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign against Shelbourne on Friday, 26th March. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.