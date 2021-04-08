SOCCER Preview: Cabinteely vs Galway United

print

Cabinteely vs Galway United

Stradbrook

Friday, April 9th. Kick-off: 7.45pm

Live on Galway Bay FM

Galway United travel to Stradbrook Road on Friday in search of their first victory of the season against an unbeaten Cabinteely outfit.

The Tribesmen will be aiming to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Athlone Town last Friday in Lissywollen.

Cabinteely have started the season impressively, defeating Wexford and Cork City in their opening two fixtures.

Pat Devlin’s side currently sits in first place on the First Division league table heading into the third round of fixtures.

Galway Bay FM’s Tom Byrne got the thoughts of Galway United manager John Caulfield.

John Caulfield is sponsored by McGinn’s Hophouse, Woodquay, Galway.

==



Galway United 2021 Squad



Kevin Horgan, Conor Kearns, Michael Garrihy, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen

Walsh, Gary Boylan, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Christopher Horgan, Shane Duggan, David Hurley, Shane Doherty, Stephen Christopher, Mikie Rowe, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Mikey Place, Conor McCormack, Ronan Manning, Ruairi Keating, Padraic Cunningham, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, Colin Kelly.

==



TEAM NEWS

Francely Lomboto (long-term injury) and Caoilfhionn O’Dea will miss

Friday’s game. It is hoped that everyone else will be in contention for Friday’s game.

==



MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Alan Patchell

Assistant 1: Jason Moore

Assistant 2: Darren Carey

Fourth Official: Eoghan O’Shea

==

LAST MEETING (First Division)

21 September 2020 | Cabinteely 0-1 Galway United

Galway United goalscorer: Stephen Christopher