SOCCER Podcast: Galway WFC 3-3 Cork City

print

Galway WFC had to accept a share of the spoils as their Womens National League opener on Saturday (27th March) finished 3-3 with Cork City.

Rachel Kearns struck a first half hat-trick while the hosts also missed a penalty and were denied by the crossbar before Becky Cassin’s equaliser.

Manager Billy Clery spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty afterwards but first, Mike has this report.

Galway WFC’s next outing is at home against Bohemians. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday (3rd April) is 2pm.