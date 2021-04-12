SOCCER: John Caulfield talks about Galway United’s game with Cabinteely Being Called Off

print

Galway United didn’t take to the field this weekend after a late postponement for their SSE Airtricity League First Division encounter with Cabinteely.

The Tribesmen were in Dublin for the 7.45 kick-off on Friday (9th April) before the game was called off at two hours notice due to at least one positive COVID-19 case for the then league leaders.

There are reports that Galway United could be handed a default 3-0 victory due to the situation but no decision has been made official yet.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins caught up with Galway United manager John Caulfield to get his thoughts on the weekend’s developments.

Galway United host Treaty United this Friday at 7.45pm.