A goal from Francely Lombato in the 85th minute saw Galway United defeat Finn Harps 1-0 in their first pre-season friendly yesterday afternoon in Eamon Deacy Park.

John Caulfield’s side are in action again on Wednesday week (3rd March) when they take on Sligo Rovers followed by games against Longford Town and Bohemians.

Manager John Caulfield tells Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins that he got the work rate out of his squad that he wanted.