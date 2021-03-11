SOCCER: Galway WFC Manager Billy Clery after pre-season Draw With Athlone

print

Galway WFC’s Womens National League opener against Cork City has been fixed for 4pm on Saturday, 27th March in Eamonn Deacy Park.

The Tribeswomen played out a 4-4 draw with Athlone Town last night (Wednesday 10th March) thanks to two Kate Slevin goals and strikes from Chloe Singleton and Elle O’Flaherty.

Afterwards, manager Billy Clery chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly about that game and thier upcoming contests.

They face Shelbourne in Bealnamulla in another pre-season friendly this Saturday (13th March) before hosting Peamount United on St. Patrick’s Day.

Meanwhile, Galway United conclude their pre-season schedule tomorrow night when they host Bohemians behind closed doors in Eamonn Deacy Park at 7.45pm.