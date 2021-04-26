SOCCER: Galway WFC 4-1 Treaty United – Match Report plus Reaction

print

Galway WFC got back to winning ways on Saturday (24th April) in the Women’s National League with a 4-1 victory over Treaty United in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Lynsey McKey, Savannah McCarthy, Shauna Brennan and Rachel Kearns hit the target to leave Billy Clery’s side in third place – two points behind leaders Peamount United.

Former Ireland international Ruth Fahy also made her competitive return to Galway WFC as a substitute.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty got the thoughts of coach Maz Sweeney and goal scorer Savannah McCarthy; but first he compiled this match report.

Galway WFC’s next encounter is away to Wexford Youths this Saturday (1st May). Kick-off is at 6.30pm.