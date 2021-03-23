SOCCER: Galway United Airtricity League Preview with Mike Rafferty & Derek Rodgers

print

Ahead of the start of the 2021 Airtricity League First Division this Friday night against Shelbourne, Galway Bay FM’s regular commentary team of Mike Rafferty and Derek Rodgers got together to look ahead to the new season.

After a bad start last year, the Tribemen bounced back into contention before their year eventually came to close following a play-off loss to Longford Town.

With Shelbourne the visitors to Eamonn Deacy Park this Friday night (March 26th), the lads discuss their chances and how manager John Caulfield will set the team up.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday is 7.45 and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.