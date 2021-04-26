SOCCER: Galway United 2-2 UCD – Match Report & John Caulfield

print

Galway United remain without an Airtricity League First Division win on the field following last Friday night’s 2-2 draw with UCD.

Padraic Cunningham’s late equaliser secured a point following Ruairi Keating’s 47th minute strike; Colm Whelan and Harvey O’Brien got UCD’s goals.

The Tribesmen have three points from four outings; but that doesn’t include their walkover victory over Cabinteely.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty got the thoughts of manager John Caulfield afterwards; but first he has this match report.

Galway United’s next outing is away to Cobh Ramblers on Saturday (1st May). Kick-off is at 7pm.

