SOCCER: Galway United 1-1 Treaty United – Results and Reaction

print

Galway United are still waiting for their first SSE Airtricity League First Division victory on the field this season after drawing 1-1 with Treaty United on Friday night (16th April)

A 93rd minute Wilson Waweru equaliser ensured John Caulfield’s side a draw in Eamonn Deacy Park after Edward McCarthy had given the visitors a first half advantage.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty chatted to goal scorer Wilson Waweru and ex-United player Marc Ludden (who set up Treaty’s goal); while Galway United manager John Caulfield spoke to the assembled media.

But before that, Mike Rafferty first provides this match report.

Galway United’s next fixture is this Friday night (23rd April) when they host UCD. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.