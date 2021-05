print

Galway FA chairman Tom Trill joined John Mulligan on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Sunday Sport’ this week to discuss developments on the local scene.

They chat about returning to training, the long wait during lockdown, the return of competitive action on June 7th, a shortened season to get back on track, and much more.

