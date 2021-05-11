SOCCER: Former Salthill Devon Player Colin Hawkins On ‘Over The Line’

print

This week’s (10th May) special guest on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ was former Salthill Devon player Colin Hawkins.

Colin enjoyed a full career in both League of Ireland and cross-channel representing Coventry City, Brighton, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers among others.

He was also part of Brian Kerr’s 1997 under 20 Irish side that came 3rd in the 1997 FIFA Youth World Cup.

