SOCCER: Fantasy Premier League Champion From Galway Celebrates World Success

A World Champion with strong Galway connections was crowned on Sunday (March 23rd) as Michael Coone beat over 8 million opponents to be crowned Fantasy Premier League champion.

His decision to promote Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as captain reaped dividends as the Senegalese player struck two goals in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

It turned a nine-point deficit for Teddy Bears United into a five-point victory and earns Michael multiple prizes including two VIP Premier League trips next season.

Michael’s dad hails from Mullagh and his mother is from Tommy Larkins; and they both currently live in Portumna.

He chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly about his victory, the competition and his family.