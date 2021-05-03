SOCCER: Cobh Ramblers 0-4 Galway United – Report and Reaction

print

For the first time in their history, Galway United scored three penalties in a league match on Saturday (May 1st) as the Tribesmen ran out 4-0 winners away to Cobh Ramblers.

Ruairi Keating struck two with Padraic Cunningham adding the other as John Caulfield’s side got their first SSE Airtricity League First Division win on the field this season.

The result leaves Galway United in fifth place, three points behind Cabinteely. Though the walkover against those opponents for last month’s cancelled contest is still to be included.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins chatted to Galway United’s Dave Hurley (an ex-Ramblers player), and manager John Caulfield. But before that, here’s his match report.

Galway United’s next outings is at home to Bray Wanderers on Friday evening (May 7th). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.