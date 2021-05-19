SOCCER: 1991 FAI Cup Final Remembered on ‘Over The Line’

print

On 12th May 1991, Galway United created history when they beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 in the FAI Cup Final – their first and only title success so far.

Johnny Glynn, the team’s captain, struck the winner four minutes from time for the greatest day ever for the Tribesmen, beating the Dublin outfit that were considered the undisputed top club in the country by some distance.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of that stunning triumph, Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty headed to Eamonn Deacy Park on this week’s ‘Over The Line’ (17th May) to chat to four of that successful side – Kevin Cassidy, Stephen Lally, Noel Mernagh and Peter Carpenter.

And on ‘Sunday Sport’ the previous day, John Mulligan relived the closing moments of that memorable tie in Lansdowne Road and caught up with Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Bernie O’Connell and Tommy Shields.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 8pm; sponsored by JFW Renewables

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Sunday Sport’ broadcasts every Sunday from 7pm.