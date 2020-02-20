Seven Connacht Players Named On Irish U18 Womens Squad For Scottish Trip.

The Ireland Under-18 Women’s 15s squad, sponsored by PwC, to travel to Scotland for a training weekend has been selected. Twenty four players will travel to Largs in Scotland for a unique training weekend with the Scotland Under-18 side. This weekend will be a mix of education workshops and training which will culminate with a training game against the Scotland U-18s on Sunday.

Seven Connacht Players have been named in the squad and are Kaitlin Bourke (Ballina), Hannah Coen (Creggs), Hannah Johnston (Sligo), Nina McVann (Ballina), Faith Oviawe and Ivana Kiripati (Buccs) and Megan Walsh (Connemara).

Brian McClean is the coach and John Mulligan spoke to him ahead of their trip to Scotland. They also talked about the potential that exists in Womens Rugby that exists in the country.

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S 15s Squad (Training Weekend, Largs, Scotland, February 21-23, 2020):

Mya Alcorn (Letterkenny/Ulster) *

Katelyn Bourke (Ballina/Connacht)

Ciara Brennan (Wicklow/Leinster)

Hannah Coen (Creggs/Connacht)

Courtney Duhig (St. Mary’s/Munster)

Marlise Flynn (Carrick-on-Suir/Munster)

Eileen Gleeson (Nenagh Ormond/Munster)

Nina Hjalmers (Dundalk/Leinster)

Ava Jenkins (Wicklow/Leinster)

Hannah Johnston (Sligo/Connacht)

Erin King (Naas/Leinster)

Vicky Elms Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster)

Ivana Kiripati (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Toni Macartney (Larne/Ulster)

Nina McVann (Ballina/Connacht)

Caoimhe O’Callaghan (Dundalk/Leinster) *

Faith Oviawe (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Taryn Schutzler (Donaghadee/Ulster)

Sarah Shrestha (Dungannon/Ulster)

Chisom Ugwueru (Ennis/Munster) *

Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy/Leinster)

Megan Walsh (Connemara/Connacht)

Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy/Leinster)

Dara Yore (North Meath/Leinster)

* Denotes capped player at Under-18 Sevens level

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S MANAGEMENT TEAM:

Brian McClearn – Head Coach

Niall Neville – Assistant Coach

Alice O’Callaghan – Team Manager

Niamh Connolly – Physio

Beth Smith – Strength & Conditioning Coach

Eimear Flannery – Programme Manager