RUGBY: William Davies Talks Rainbow Cup on ‘Over The Line’

THE RAINBOW CUP will kick-off as planned in two weeks, getting underway with three rounds of derby games including Connacht’s trip to Ulster.

Tournament organisers are also understood to still be hopeful that the four new South African teams – the Bulls, Lions, Stormers, and Sharks – may be able to travel north for rounds four to six.

Speaking to Gerry Murphy on ‘Over The Line’ this week, Galway Bay FM’s rugby correspondent Wiliam Davies has been giving an insight into developments.

