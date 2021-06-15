RUGBY: William Davies explains the new United Rugby Championship That Replaces the Guinness PRO14

print

Connacht will enter a new league competition for the 2021/22 season with the introduction of the new United Rugby Championship.

Tournament organisers have confirmed that the new 16-team PRO rugby competition will replace the Guinness PRO14.

South African clubs the Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls will enter the league next season and will be eligible to play in the Heineken Champions Cup from 2022.

The competition will revert to a single-table league, with subsequent quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has more.