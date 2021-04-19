RUGBY: William Davies discusses the game’s talking points on ‘Over The Line’

print

On this week’s ‘Over The Line’ (April 16th), Galway Bay FM rugby correspondent William Davies joined Gerry Muprhy to discuss the main talking points in the game.

They chat about the upcoming Rainbow Cup which commences this weekend – Connacht travel to Ulster on Friday night (April 23rd – 8.15pm).

There’s new rugby laws being trialled in those competitions and they’ll also be discussed.

William and Gerry look ahead to the upcoming European Champions and Challenge Cup semi-finals and the prospects for Leinster and Ulster.

And they look back on the Ireland women’s Six Nations clash defeat to France on Saturday (17th April).

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Sunday from 4pm.