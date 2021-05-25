RUGBY: Tadhg Leader Chats American Football on ‘Over The Line’

print

Former Galwegians and Connacht rugby player Tadhg Leader has spoken about how he is now plying his trade in the USA as a kicker in American Football.

The 29-year-old lined out for San Diego, New England and New Orleans in Major League Rugby before making the step to the gridiron.

He has linked up with The Spring League Aviators for the 2021 season and on ‘Over The Line’ last night, he chatted to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies about his decision to switch codes and his career stateside.

