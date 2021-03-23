RUGBY: Scarlets 41-36 Connacht Reaction – Andy Friend and Paul Boyle

print

A second half collapse saw Connacht’s Guinness PRO14 season conclude last night with defeat as Scarlets were 41-36 victors in Llanelli.

Andy Friend’s side led 33-12 at half-time thanks to tries from John Porch, Abraham Papali’i, Sean O’Brien, Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Kieran Marmion.

But the visitors were outscored 29-3 in the second period as the Welsh side joined Connacht in next year’s Heineken Champions Cup.

Afterwards, head coach Andy Friend and captain Paul Boyle gave their thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy.

Connacht’s next outing is away to Leicester Tigers in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

Kick-off at Welford Road on Saturday, 3rd April is 8pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.