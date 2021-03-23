RUGBY: Scarlets 41-36 Connacht – Match Commentary

print

A second half collapse saw Connacht’s Guinness PRO14 season conclude with defeat as Scarlets were 41-36 victors in Llanelli.

Andy Friend’s side led 33-12 at half-time thanks to tries from John Porch, Abraham Papali’i, Sean O’Brien, Dominic Roberston-McCoy and Kieran Marmion.

But the visitors were outscored 29-3 in the second period as the Welsh side joined Connacht in next year’s Heineken Champions Cup

Relive the full game with Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team of Rob Murphy and William Davies.

Connacht’s next match is the European Challenge Cup last 16 encounter away to Leicester Tigers.

Kick-off at Welford Road on Saturday, 3rd April is 8pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.