RUGBY: Reaction – Ulster 24-26 Connacht – Andy Friend, Caolin Blade, Eoghan Masterson, William Davies

Connacht kicked off the new Rainbow cup in Belfast at the weekend (April 23rd) with a dramatic 26-24 win over Ulster.

Caolin Blade went over for two tries while Paul Boyle and Peter Sullivan also crossed the whitewash to secure a bonus point with their memorable comeback.

The Westerners came from 10 behind before trailing by 24-21 before turning down a shot at goal to chase Sullivan’s winner in the final play of the game.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy got the thoughts of flanker Eoghan Masteron, double try-scorer Caolin Blade; but first he chatted to head coach Andy Friend.

Connacht’s next game is at home to Leinster on Saturday week (8th May).

On Sunday, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies joined Gerry Murphy on ‘Over The Line’ to chat about Connacht’s win, their Rainbow Cup chances, the New Rules & new signing Mack Hansen.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ returns to Monday nights from 3rd May.