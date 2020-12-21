RUGBY Reaction: Connacht vs Bristol Bears – Andy Friend & Paul Boyle

print

Connacht lost 27-18 to former coach Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears in the Heineken Champions Cup at the Sportsground yesterday ending their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages of Europe’s elite competition.

Tiernan O’Halloran and John Porch went over for Andy Friend’s side but they paid for a poor period after the break.

Trailing 5-3, Ed Holmes went over for Bristol’s second try before Connacht had Bundee Aki yellow carded.

Afterwards, Rob Murphy caught up with captain Paul Boyle and first, Head Coach Andy Friend.

Connacht host Ulster in the Guinness PRO14 next Sunday. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 7.35pm.