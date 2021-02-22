RUGBY Reaction: Connacht 32-17 Cardiff Blues – Andy Friend & Alex Wootton

print

Connacht are reporting no new injury concerns ahead of this Friday’s Guinness PRO14 trip to Benetton Treviso.

They secured a 32-17 bonus point win on Saturday over Cardiff Blues thanks to two Alex Wootton tries, Jarrad Butler and Abraham Papali’i.

After that win in the Sportsground, Rob Murphy caught up with Man of the Match Alex Wootton and first, Head Coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off on Friday against Benetton Treviso at the Stadio Monigo is 5.30pm and we’ll have live coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie & on air coverage from 6pm.