RUGBY Reaction: Andy Friend & Eoghan Masterson – post Connacht vs Edinburgh

print

Connacht went down 15-14 to Edinburgh on Saturday night in their penultimate Guinness PRO14 fixture.

Sean O’Brien and Shane Delahunt went over for Andy Friend’s men but they got caught at the finish by Nathan Chamberlain’s Edinburgh try in the final attack.

The result doesn’t affect Connacht’s position in Conference B and they are guaranteed to finish second overall ahead of next Monday’s trip to Wales to face Scarlets.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy caught up with back row forward Eoghan Masterson, and first, Head Coach Andy Friend.

Connacht’s next outing is away to Scarlets in the Guinness PRO14 next Monday (22nd March). Kick-off at Parc y Scarlets is 8pm.