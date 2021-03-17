RUGBY Preview: Niall Murray & Peter Wilkins – pre Scarlets vs Connacht

print

Connacht conclude their Guinness PRO14 campaign next Monday night when they travel to Wales to take on Scarlets.

The province have never managed a result in their previous 10 visits to the Llanelli with their last effort being an 18-10 defeat in September 2019 despite an Eoghan Masterson try.

The result won’t affect their second place finish in Conference B but victory would be a massive confidence boost ahead of their European Challenge Cup tie against Leicester Tigers which is fixed for Easter Saturday night.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has details on that fixture as well as chatting to defence coach Pete Wilkins and lock Niall Murray.

Scarlets vs Connacht kick-off at Parc y Scarlets next Monday (22nd March) at 8pm and we’ll have live coverage on Galway Bay FM.