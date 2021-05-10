RUGBY: Preview – Munster vs Connacht – Gavin Thornbury & Andy Friend

print

After the disappointment of last Saturday’s (8th May) loss to Leinster, Connacht look to get their Rainbow Cup challenge back on track when they travel to face Munster on Friday (14th May).

Leinster left the Sportsground with a 50-21 victory leaving Connacht with one win in two games ahead of their third interprovincial.

On the day that it was confirmed Quinn Roux would be leaving the province, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies got reaction to that news as well as looking ahead to the next game.

William chatted to Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend, but first he got the thoughts of another lock, Gavin Thornbury.

Kick-off between Connacht and Munster at Thomond Park on Friday is 6pm; and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.