RUGBY Preview: Leicester Tigers vs Connacht – Paul Boyle, Nigel Carolan & Andy Friend

Connacht travel to England next Saturday night (April 3rd) to take on Leicester Tigers in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

It’s the first competitive clash between the two sides as Andy Friend’s charges try to two-time European Champions.

Their attempt to reach a home quarter-final the following week must be done with suspended pair Jarrad Butler and Bundee Aki.

While Tiernan O’Halloran (quad) and Quinn Roux (shoulder) are among the injured list that also includes Jack Aungier and Tom Farrell.

Leading up to the match, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies got to chat to outgoing backs coach Nigel Carolan and Head Coach Andy Friend.

But first, he spoke to back row Paul Boyle.

Kick-off at Welford Road on Saturday is 8pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.