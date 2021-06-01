RUGBY: Preview – Connacht vs Ospreys – Bundee Aki chats to Galway Bay FM

print

Bundee Aki has been speaking at today’s Connacht Press Conference ahead of their final game of the season.

Andy Friend’s team host the Ospreys on Friday night (4th June).

Aki talks about playing to his strengths and hopes to add value to the Lions. He says he is honoured and excited, and representing Connacht is huge for him.

Head Coach Andy Friend also spoke to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies and assembled media; but first, we hear from Connacht centre Bundee Aki.

Kick-off for Connacht vs Ospreys on Friday at the Sportsground is 6pm.