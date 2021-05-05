RUGBY: Preview – Connacht vs Leinster – with Dave Heffernan & Andy Friend

print

Connacht go in search of a second successive victory in the inaugural Rainbow Cup this Saturday (May 8th) when Leinster are the visitors to the Sportsground.

And it’s also an opportunity for the Westerners to put back-to-back wins over the recent defeated Champions Cup semi-finalists.

Connacht beat Leinster 35-24 at the RDS in January but the last time the eastern province were in Galway, they ran in six tries in a 42-11 win in November 2019.

Ahead of the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies chatted to Head Coach Andy Friend; but first he got the thoughts of Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.