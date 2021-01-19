RUGBY PODCAST: Ultan Dillane and Andy Friend – pre Connacht vs Ospreys

print

Despite the lack of European action, Connacht are back in action when they host the Ospreys in the Guinness PRO14.

The fixture was originally scheduled for February 13th, but was brought forward after the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages were abandoned.

It’s the Welsh side’s first competitive trip to Galway since March 2019 when tries from Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Kieran Marmion and Tom McCartney were instrumental in a Connacht 46-5 victory.

Leading up to the contest, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been getting the thoughts of Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend, but first he chatted to lock Ultan Dillane.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Sunday (24th January) is 3pm and we’ll have live coverage herer on Galway Bay FM.