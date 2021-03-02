RUGBY Podcast: Tiernan O’Halloran & Jimmy Duffy – pre Munster vs Connacht

print

Connacht will seek to put pressure on Guinness PRO14 Conference B leaders Munster when the two sides clash this weekend.

Nine points separate them with three games remaining and only the group winners advance to the PRO14 Final.

Andy Friend’s side are unbeaten in five away games but haven’t tasted victory in Limerick since an 18-12 win in November 2015.

Leading up to the contest, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies caught up with forwards coach Jimmy Duffy, but first he spoke to try scorer in that win at Thomond Park, Tiernan O’Halloran.

Kick-off at Thomond Park on Friday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Meanwhile, Connacht Eagles will host Munster A this Saturday in Galway with a 12pm kick-off.