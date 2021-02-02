RUGBY PODCAST: Shane Delahunt & Andy Friend – pre Dragons vs Connacht

print

Eoghan Masterson has returned to full fitness and will be available for Connacht’s trip to the Dragons on Friday night.

The flanker has returned to training this week along with Paddy McAllister and Tiernan O’Halloran, who’ve recovered from hand and thigh injuries respectively.

Stephen Kerins has a knee injury that will be assessed while Sean O’Brien and Ben O’Donnell are following return to play protocols from knocks sustained against Munster.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been getting the thoughts of Head coach Andy Friend, but first he spoke to hooker Shane Delahunt.

Kick-off at Rodney Parade on Friday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

==

Meanwhile, Connacht’s Quinn Roux has been forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad ahead of Sunday’s game away to Wales due to a neck injury.

Head coach Andy Farrell is also without number eight Caelan Dorris who has returned to Leinster having reported “symptoms that could be associated with concussion”.