Connacht left their discomforts at home behind them on Friday night to pick up a their fourth consecutive away victory in the Guinness PRO14.

Matt Healy, Abraham Papali’i, Caolin Blade and Tom Daly went over in Rodney Parade to secure a 30-20 bonus point win.

The result secures Connacht’s second placed position in Conference B, six points ahead of Cardiff Blues with a game in hand.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy got the thoughts of try scorer Tom Daly, and first Head Coach Andy Friend.