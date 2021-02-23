RUGBY Podcast: Preview – Benetton Treviso vs Connacht – Oisin Dowling & Pete Wilkins

print

Connacht will secure a Champions Cup spot next season if they beat Benetton Treviso with a bonus point on Friday.

The two sides meet in the Guinness PRO14 with Andy Friend’s side looking for their seventh consecutive win against the Italians.

Last Saturday’s win over Cardiff Blues strengthened their second place in Conference B on 37 points and another five against Benetton will put them out of reach from the Welsh side in fourth.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been getting the views of Defence Coach Pete Wilkins, but first he chatted to lock Oisin Dowling.

Kick-off at the Stadio di Monigo on Friday is 5.30pm and we’ll have live coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie, and live on air coverage from 6pm on Galway Bay FM.