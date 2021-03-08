RUGBY Podcast – Pete Wilkins & Gavin Thornbury – post Munster vs Connacht

print

Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan all return back to the international set-up after Connacht’s 20-17 defeat to Munster on Friday night ended their Guinness PRO14 Final aspirations.

The Westerners crossed the line twice through Matt Healy and Paul Boyle but they couldn’t hold par with the Reds at the finish as Joey Carbery’s winner sealed it.

Andy Friend’s side now lie 12 points behind Munster with two games remaining meaning they’ll have to be content with securing Champions Cup qualification for next season.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy spoke to Man of the Match Gavin Thornbury and first, defence coach Pete Wilkins.

Connacht are in action again this Saturday night when they host Edinburgh at the Sportsground. Kick-off is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Meanwhile, a late Shane Jennings try earned the Connacht Eagles a 24-24 draw with Munster A on Saturday. Dylan Tierney Martin, Diarmuid Kilgallen and Stephen Kerins also went over the line.