print

Irish women’s rugby international Niamh Briggs was in the Sportsground last Saturday night (9th January) to watch Connacht’s 16-10 defeat to Munster in the Guinness PRO14.

Afterwards she caught up with Galway Bay FM’s William Davies to give her thoughts on the defeat to Andy Friend’s charges.

The 2015 Six Nations winning captain also chats about the current state of women’s rugby during the COVID-19 pandemic; and she predicts an exciting future for Ballinasloe’s Beibhinn Parsons.