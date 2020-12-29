RUGBY PODCAST: Jarrad Butler and Andy Friend – pre Leinster vs Connacht

print

Connacht play their second interprovincial this weekend when they travel to meet Leinster in the Guinness PRO14.

Despite a number of positive COVID-19 cases affecting the hosts, the game is expected to go ahead as most of the Leinster squad have returned training.

Tiernan O’Halloran and Colm de Buitlear have undergone scans for leg injuries following Connacht’s 32-19 loss to Ulster last week.

Ahead of Saturday’s (2nd January) game, William Davies got the thoughts of Head Coach Andy Friend, and first, captain Jarrad Butler.

As things stand, Connacht’s trip to the RDS to face Leinster goes ahead on Saturday (2nd January) with a 7.35pm kick-off and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.