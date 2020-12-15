RUGBY PODCAST: Jack Carty and Andy Friend Look Ahead to Connacht vs Bristol Bears

print

Connacht welcome Bristol Bears this Sunday (20th December) in their second fixture of the Heineken Champions Cup.

After suffering a 26-22 defeat in Paris to Racing 92, Connacht need a victory to maintain any realistic ambitions of qualifying for the knockout stages of European competition.

To add extra spice, 2016 PRO12 winning coach Pat Lam and former Connacht captain John Muldoon are part of the Bristol set-up and they also need a result following their opening day loss to Clermont Auvergne.

William Davies got the view of Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend but beforehand, Rob Murphy has been chatting to out half Jack Carty.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Sunday is 5.30pm.