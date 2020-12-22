RUGBY PODCAST: Eoghan Masterson and Andy Friend – pre Connacht vs Ulster

print

Connacht play the first of three interprovincials on Sunday, 27th December when they welcome Ulster to the Sportsground.

After back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup losses, Andy Friend’s team will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Guinness PRO14.

The teams last met in August when Connacht ran in four tries in a 26-20 victory and another success will strengthen their second placed position in Conference B.

Leading up to the game, William Davies has been chatting to Head Coach Andy Friend, but first he caught up with flanker Eoghan Masterson.

Kick-off between Connacht and Ulster at the Sportsground on Sunday is 7.35pm.