RUGBY Podcast: Alex Wotton & Andy Friend – pre Connacht vs Cardiff Blues

Connacht trio Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan have all been released from the Ireland squad this weekend and will play against Cardiff Blues in the Guinness PRO14.

But Connacht and Ireland have suffered a major blow as Quinn Roux has been ruled out for three months following surgery on his shoulder and won’t see action again until at least May.

Centre Peter Robb is also facing a spell out due to abdomen surgery.

Ahead of Saturday’s (20th February) tie, William Davies provides an update and also gets the views of winger Alex Wootton and Head coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off on Saturday at the Sportsground is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.