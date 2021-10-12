RUGBY: Munster vs Connacht (Preview with Jack Carty and Pete Wilkins)

Connacht will look to return to winning ways this Saturday (16th October – 7.35pm) when they take on Munster in the United Rugby Championship.

Bundee Aki has returned to team training following a neck injury and is available for the first time since the Lions Tour to South Africa.

However, Tom Farrell suffered a shoulder injury in the 35-22 reversal against Dragons last week and could require shoulder. Kieran Marmion is also a doubt with an ankle injury.

Ahead of the weekend’s game, centre Jack Carty gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also spoke to Connacht senior coach Pete Wilkins.