Connacht’s European Challenge Cup aspirations ended on Saturday night (3rd April) after an enthralling 11-try match-up at Welford Road.

Kieran Marmion, Eoghan Masterson, Alex Wootton and Paul Boyle went over for Connacht in a contest that was only decided in the final stages with two late Leicester tries.

Relive an absorbing classic below despite the disappointment of the result with Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team of Rob Murphy and William Davies.