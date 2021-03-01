RUGBY: Ireland Trio Back For Friday’s Connacht Clash Against Munster

print

Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane & Dave Heffernan are among 13 players who’ve been released from the Ireland camp to play for their provinces this weekend.

The trio will be available for Andy Friend ahead of Friday night’s top-of-the-table Conference B clash with Munster.

Connacht’s weekend win over Benetton Treviso, thanks to Aki’s late try, kept them within nine points of their southern neighbours with just three games remaining.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy got the thoughts of scrum half Kieran Marmion, and first backs coach Nigel Carolan.

Kick-off in Thomond Park is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.