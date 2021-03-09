RUGBY: Denis Buckley & Andy Friend – pre Connacht vs Edinburgh

print

Connacht will be away to Leicester Tigers in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

Today’s draw pitted Andy Friend’s squad against the two-time continental champions for the first time ever.

Friend isn’t too perturbed about trying to get a significant result away from home.

Before the loss to Munster in the Guinness PRO14 on Friday, they achieved five consecutive wins on the road.

If they can back that up with a result in the Sportsground this weekend, it will be enough to ensure second place in Conference B.

William Davies got the thoughts of Andy Friend ahead of this weekend’s action but first, he spoke to prop Denis Buckley.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.