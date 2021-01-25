RUGBY: Connacht 20-26 Ospreys (Post Match Reaction – Andy Friend & Conor Oliver)

print

Connacht’s fourth consecutive home defeat in the Guinness PRO14 effectively ended their hopes of catching Munster at the top of the Guinness PRO14.

Despite taking a 12-point interval lead thanks to tries from Alex Wootton and Paul Boyle, the hosts were overturned yesterday in the Sportsground as Ospreys ran out 26-20 winners.

The result leaves Connacht 11 points behind Munster with six games remaining with only the conference winners guaranteed to advance.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy got the thoughts of flanker Conor Oliver, and first Head coach Andy Friend.